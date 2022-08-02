Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

