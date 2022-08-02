Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

