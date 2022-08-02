Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average of $210.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.