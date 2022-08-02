Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

K opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

