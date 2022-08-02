Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,355 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Workday by 3,752.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,518 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Workday by 39.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,296.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.