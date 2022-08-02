Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,142 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. State Street Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,410,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

