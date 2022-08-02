Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

SNPS opened at $370.01 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

