Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.