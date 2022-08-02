Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $422.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

