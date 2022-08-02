Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

