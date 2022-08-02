Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $15,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Price Performance

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

