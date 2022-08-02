Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

