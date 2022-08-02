Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock worth $45,736,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.