Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 923,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $170,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 560.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 253,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

