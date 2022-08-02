Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,251 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

