Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

