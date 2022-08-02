Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,811 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $4,638,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

