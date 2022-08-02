Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.