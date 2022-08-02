Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,653,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,342,801. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.