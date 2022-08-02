SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

