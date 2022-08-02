Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

