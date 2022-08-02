Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

