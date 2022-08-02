Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $932,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

