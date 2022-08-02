Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

