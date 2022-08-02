Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $7,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HMC opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

