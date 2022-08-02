Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $443,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

