Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 37,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 123,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

