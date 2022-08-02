Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.04 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Exponent worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

