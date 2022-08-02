Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

