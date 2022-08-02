Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2,759.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

