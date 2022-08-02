Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

