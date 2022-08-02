LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

