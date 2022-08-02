Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q3 guidance at $1.00-$1.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.30-$4.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $284,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

