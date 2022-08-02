Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Lindsay Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $158.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also

