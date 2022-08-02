Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.4 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
