Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.4 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Recommended Stories

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

