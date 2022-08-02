Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.