Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
