Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

