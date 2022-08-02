Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Expands By 45.5%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,555,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 10,689,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGYF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

