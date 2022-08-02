The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

Shares of Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 174.51%.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.