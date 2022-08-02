Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

