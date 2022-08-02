Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 482,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

