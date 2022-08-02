Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of SRAFF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

