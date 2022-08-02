Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.