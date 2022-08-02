Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $830,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $660,000.

