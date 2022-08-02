Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

