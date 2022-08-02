Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Increases By 51.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.