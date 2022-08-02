Rent-A-Center (RCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
