KeyCorp Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

