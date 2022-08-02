Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.