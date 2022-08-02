Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

