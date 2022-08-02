Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,665.90.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,950.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.